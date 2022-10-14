Another MLA of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), junior ally of the ruling BJP, resigned from the Assembly on Friday and is likely to join tribal party Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

IPFT MLA Dhananjoy Tripura, accompanied by TIPRA supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, who immediately accepted it.

Deb Barman told IANS that Dhananjoy Tripura and a few other leaders of different political parties, would join TIPRA on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Dhananjoy Tripura, who was elected from the Raima Valley Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in the 2018 polls, is the second IPFT MLA to quit the Assembly since last year.

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma also resigned from the Assembly in June last year and joined the TIPRA, reducing the party’s (IPFT) strength to seven.

Dhananjoy Tripura is the sixth MLA of the BJP-IPFT ruling alliance who stepped down from the assembly. Earlier BJP MLAs Burba Mohan Tripura, Ashis Das, Sudip Roy Barman, and Ashis Kumar Saha also quit the party and the Assembly membership after open differences with then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who resigned from the top post on May 14 following the instructions of the party’s Central leadership.

Das joined the Trinamool Congress last year and quit the party in May this year while Roy Barman, also a former BJP Minister, and Saha joined the Congress in February this year.

Roy Barman was re-elected to the state Assembly for the sixth time in the bypoll in June on a Congress ticket. Burba Mohan Tripura, also a tribal leader, joined TIPRA, which is now ruling the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

