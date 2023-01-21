INDIA

Another Moscow-Goa flight diverted after receving bomb threat

An Azur Air Moscow to Goa flight was diverted to Uzbekistan on Saturday after receiving a bomb threat via email, a second such incident involving the Russian airline this month, officials here confirmed.

Director of the Dabolim Airport in South Goa, S.V.T. Dhanamjaya Rao said the flight was supposed to land at 4.38 a.m. in the coastal state.

“We received an email of the bomb threat and we soon contacted the airlines and then the plane was diverted to Uzbekistan and landed there,” Rao told IANS.

Airport sources said local police was also informed of the bomb threat mail.

Additional police force was deployed at the Dabolim Airport in the wake of the incident.

On January 9, the Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight ZF2401 had received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat.

After thorough checking, the plane landed in Goa the next day.

