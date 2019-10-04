Another officer retired compulsorily in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Acting tough against corruption, the Odisha government on Thursday sent yet another official on compulsory retirement for alleged involvement in corruption.

The state government ordered compulsory retirement for Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, an Odisha Forest Service official, on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

Mishra was posted as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Odisha’s Athagarh in 2016. The same year he was booked by the State Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case for acquiring assets worth Rs 5.5 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, said government sources.

During his house search then, over Rs one crore of cash was seized. This was considered to be the highest seizure of cash from a government servant in Odisha, sources added.

Also, he had deposited Rs 3.46 crores in bank accounts, shares, etc.

After investigations, Mishra was arrested in 2016 and was also subsequently placed under suspension in the same year.

Earlier, the government sent four officials on compulsory retirement for their alleged involvement in corruption.

