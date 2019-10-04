Another Pakistani drone spotted over Indian territory

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) Security forces have spotted another Pakistani drone flying over Indian territory close to the Hussainiwala border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

The police have intensified their search operation after the Border Security Force informed about the drone’s sighting.

The drone was seen flying on the Pakistan side from 10 p.m. to 10.40 p.m. and again at 12.25 a.m. when it entered the Indian side, officials said.

Punjab Police has already launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border by the two drones recovered near the Indo-Pakistan border over the last around one month.

Police teams are also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, said a police spokesperson said on September 27, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered — one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Jhabal town in Tarn Taran district.

Investigations so far suggest that several Pakistan-based terrorist groups were engaged in s1muggling weapons into India since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the Pakistan ISI, and the State-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

–IANS

vg/vd