INDIA

Another PFI leader arrested in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Another leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in Assam on Friday, police said.

The person has been identified as Minarul Shaikh, the state president of PFI in West Bengal and also the organisation’s national executive committee member.

The police said that Shaikh will be produced in a Guwahati court later in the day along with Bazrul Karim, State Executive Committee member and General Secretary, Barak Valley District Committee PFI, who was arrested on Thursday in Karimganj district.

A total of 11 PFI members have been arrested in Assam on various charges.

Nine PFI leaders who were arrested on Thursday in a series of raids in Kamrup, Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj and Nagaon districts were sent to five days of police remand.

As per sources, out of the 11 people arrested so far, one was a linkman while the rest were members of PFI.

20220923-154202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 Bangladeshis in judicial custody for illegal stay in TN

    UP Governor Anandiben Patel on a two-day visit of Gujarat

    Celebrate Holi at homes, says Haryana DGP

    Giving Anupama’s baby to Andhra couple was ‘child trafficking’ not adoption:...