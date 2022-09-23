Another leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in Assam on Friday, police said.

The person has been identified as Minarul Shaikh, the state president of PFI in West Bengal and also the organisation’s national executive committee member.

The police said that Shaikh will be produced in a Guwahati court later in the day along with Bazrul Karim, State Executive Committee member and General Secretary, Barak Valley District Committee PFI, who was arrested on Thursday in Karimganj district.

A total of 11 PFI members have been arrested in Assam on various charges.

Nine PFI leaders who were arrested on Thursday in a series of raids in Kamrup, Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj and Nagaon districts were sent to five days of police remand.

As per sources, out of the 11 people arrested so far, one was a linkman while the rest were members of PFI.

