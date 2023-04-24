INDIA

Another probe panel to Asad’s Jhansi encounter

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra, to investigate the STF encounter of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi – both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

This is in addition to the judicial commission set up to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15.

The two alleged accused, Asad and Ghulam, carried a reward of Rs five lakh each on their heads.

Senior officials in the home department said that the other member of this commission will be retired director general Vijay Gupta.

A senior officer said that mandate of the commission will be to look into all the aspects of the encounter.

A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated by the district magistrate Jhansi, Ravindra Kumar.

The special task force (STF) of police had gunned down two main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case –gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Mohammed Asad, 20, and aide Ghulam Mohammed,40,– in Jhansi on April 13.

Both were absconding since the day of crime on February 24, 2023. The CCTV footage showed them executing the murder and had gone viral on the social media.

A three-member judicial commission headed by retired high court judge Arvind Tripathi has already been formed in the killing of mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15.

