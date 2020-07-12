Another record high of 1,933 new corona cases in Andhra

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported another record single-day tally of 1,933 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day of an all-time high number of daily cases, and 19 more casualties — another record.

The state tally of new cases was 1,814 on Saturday, 1,608 on Friday and 1,555 on Thursday.

Health Department officials said that the total corona cases in Andhra Pradesh were now 29,168.

As per the Covid bulletin, new cases were reported from all 13 districts — East Godavari with highest 268, followed by Kurnool with 237 cases, Krishna with 206 cases, and Chittoor with 159. Guntur reported 153 new cases, and Srikakulam 145 cases.

In all, 17,624 more tests were done as against 20,590 in the cycle ending Saturday morning.

As many as 846 persons were discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres in the state.

By Sunday, active cases in Andhra Pradesh totalled 13,428, apart from 15,412 cured patients.

A total of 19 deaths were reported from different parts of the state, the highest reported on any day since the corona outbreak. Kurnool and Srikakulam reported four deaths each, Krishna and Visakhapatnam three each, Chittoor two, and Nellore, Anantapur, and West Godavari one death each. The total death toll now is 328.

Meanwhile, positive cases among returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh fell by 16 over previous day’s numbers. But returnees from Telangana continued to dominate this category, with 16 of the 18 new cases from among returnees from the neighbouring Telugu state. One case each was reported from Odisha and Karnataka returnees.

As of Sunday morning, 2,403 persons have so far tested positive among state returnees. This category’s active cases total 559, with 1,844 recoveries.

Only one new case was reported from foreign returnees — a patient with travel history to Kuwait. The total tally in this category is 429, with 323 cured patients. As of Sunday, 106 patients in this category are under treatment.

