Just a few days ago, three BJP councillors of the Palitana Nagar Palika resigned, and on Monday, the Gadhada Taluka Panchayat cancelled its standing committee meeting and the reason was the same – alleged obstruction and non-cooperation by officials.

On the Gadhada Taluka Panchayat’ 22 members, 16 are from the BJP.

Standing Committee Chairman Vinubhai Anghan said: “What is the meaning of the meet, if the work passed by the committee is not executed? It is not only that the Taluka Development Officer does not keep standing committee members in loop, and the work orders are directly handed over to the village Sarpanch… delegates (elected members of Taluka Panchayat) only come to know after the commencement of work.”

However, BJP’s Botad District Committee President Bhikhubhai Vaghela said that Gadhada Taluka standing committee members have never complained against officers. “When I saw Vinubhai interview on news media, I too was surprised.”

“Recently, when the coordination meeting between organisation’s office-bearers and elected wing took place, the Taluka Panchayat President had shared some grievances regarding officers’ attitude, but the standing committee never complained, now when we have come to know, I will personally visit Gadhada and meet all members and try to resolve the issue.”

