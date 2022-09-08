COMMUNITYWORLD

Another suspect in fatal stabbings taken into custody: Canadian police

Canadian police said that another suspect of the two accused in a string of fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan province had been located and taken into custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Twitter that the suspect at large named Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern in Saskatchewan at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation,” the police said.

On Sunday 10 people were killed after stabbings in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon of the province in central Canada.

The police confirmed on Monday that the two suspects are brothers and that one of them was dead, which brought the count of this tragedy to 11 deceased persons and 19 injured.

