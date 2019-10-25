Another truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) A truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday night, ahead of a visit by EU parliamentarians to the valley.

The driver, identified as Narayan Dutt, lived in Reasi.

This is the fourth attack in a week in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, two truck drivers were killed by terrorists in Shopian.

Before that, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan, and assaulted an orchard owner, also in Shopian.

The attacks are part of Pakistan-backed terrorists’ gameplan to terrorise traders, including apple traders, from going about business, which the government has been boosting.

A 28-member European parliamentary delegation is visiting Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, in the first visit by an international delegation to the state. It comes two days ahead of the state’s formal bifurcation into two Union Territories.

–IANS

