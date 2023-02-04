Another video of senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary of liquor prohibition department went viral on social media on Saturday in which he can be seen hurling abuses at his juniors during a meeting.

In the latest video, he can be seen abusing the officers of Bihar state cooperative department. The words used by him in a meeting were extremely objectionable.

He can be seen saying that the officers don’t work till the time they “listen abusive words” (are abused).

During the meeting, Pathak lose his cool and said: “Remove all cooperatives, I will distribute fertilisers and other equipment on my own.”

He can be heard abusing common people of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media where Pathak abused some IAS officers during the meeting of liquor prohibition department.

He also abused the officials of Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) officials as well. Basa had also registered an FIR against Pathak in Secretariat police station on Thursday.

Following the rude behaviour of Pathak, he faced criticism from all sections.

Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and directed the authority for the investigation against him.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also slammed him for his unparliamentary behaviour with junior officers. Pathak, however, apologised for his behaviour later on.

