INDIA

Another video of Bihar IAS officer hurling abuses goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

Another video of senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary of liquor prohibition department went viral on social media on Saturday in which he can be seen hurling abuses at his juniors during a meeting.

In the latest video, he can be seen abusing the officers of Bihar state cooperative department. The words used by him in a meeting were extremely objectionable.

He can be seen saying that the officers don’t work till the time they “listen abusive words” (are abused).

During the meeting, Pathak lose his cool and said: “Remove all cooperatives, I will distribute fertilisers and other equipment on my own.”

He can be heard abusing common people of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media where Pathak abused some IAS officers during the meeting of liquor prohibition department.

He also abused the officials of Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA) officials as well. Basa had also registered an FIR against Pathak in Secretariat police station on Thursday.

Following the rude behaviour of Pathak, he faced criticism from all sections.

Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and directed the authority for the investigation against him.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also slammed him for his unparliamentary behaviour with junior officers. Pathak, however, apologised for his behaviour later on.

20230204-162204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepika Padukone talks all things denim

    CWG Judo team: Selection trials to be held in seven weight...

    Bungalow row intensifies in Bihar, VIP, HAM jump into fray

    Corruption is termite, root cause of all problems: Allahabad HC