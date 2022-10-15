INDIA

Another video surfaces, guard beaten up in Ghaziabad society

NewsWire
0
0

It appears that beating of guards in the society is now becoming common. First in Noida and then in the society of Ghaziabad, many such videos have come out of late, in which people were seen beating the guards.

In the latest development, a new video has surfaced, in which a man is seen beating up a guard in the Windsor Paradise Society of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. This video is of October 10.

According to the information received from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had recently shifted their house in the Windsor Paradise Society built in Rajnagar, after which when they were entering the society. The guards present there did not recognize them and asked about their whereabouts, on which the man got so angry that he thrashed the guard fiercely

The whole incident was captured in CCTV. A case has been registered after the complaint was given by the guard and action is being taken.

20221015-210002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN’s Karur district to shower gifts for people getting inoculated on...

    Sexual harassment allegations surface against K’taka varsity Vice-Chancellor

    Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical: Hospital

    PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ interaction planned for Wednesday