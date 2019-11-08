Another whistleblower guns at Infosys’ Salil Parekh

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Another whistleblower from global software major Infosys accused its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh of committing misdeeds and urged the Chairman and the board of directors to act against him on his volatile complaints.

“Though it is a year and 8 months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru,” said the whistleblower in an unsigned and undated letter to Infosys Chairman and co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Independent Directors on the Board.

Claiming to be an employee in the $11-billion company’s finance department, the whistleblower complained that he was unable to disclose his identity fearing retaliation for the damning disclosures he was making against Parkeh.

“I am an employee working in the finance department. I am submitting this whistleblower complaint as the matter is so volatile that I fear retaliation if I disclose my identity. Please excuse me for the same, but the matter is of grave importance,” said the employee in the complaint, accessed by IANS through sources on Monday night.

As an employee and a shareholder, the whistleblower said it was his duty to bring to the notice of the chairman and the board a few facts about Parikh that were eroding the value systems of the company.

“Hope that you will execute your responsibilities in the true spirit of Infosys and in favour of employees and shareholders who have so much of faith in the company,” the complaint noted.

As Parekh did not relocate to Bengaluru even after he was given two months to do and was visiting the tech hub twice a month, the techie said the company had incurred Rs 22 lakh towards his airfare and local transportation.

“Four business class tickets per month plus home to airport drop in Mumbai, airport pick-up in Bengaluru and drop on the return journey,” alleged the whistleblower.

Infosys, however, did not respond to the whistleblower’s complaint till the time of releasing this news breaking story.

–IANS

sth-fb/pgh/