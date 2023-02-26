INDIA

Another youth brutally murdered in Hyderabad

A youth missing for nearly two weeks was found brutally murdered in Hyderabad early on Sunday.

The body of Mohammed Shah Faisal was found near Minar Colony in Shaheen Nagar on the city outskirts.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. According to police, the victim was attacked with sticks and stones.

Faisal was missing since February 12 and his parents had lodged a complaint with Balapur police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Police have detained a friend of Faisal for questioning. The victim had last spoken to him on his mobile phone.

Faisal was married five months ago. He had told his family on February 12 that he was going to Osmania Hospital to see someone but when he did not return even after several hours, his parents tried to reach him on his mobile phone but it was switched off.

The victim is believed to have been murdered the same day. Old rivalry and financial transactions were believed to be the reasons behind the murder.

The murder came to light hours after a macabre killing came to fore. P. Hari Hara Krishna, an engineering student beheaded his friend, ripped out his heart and chopped off the private parts as the victim was allegedly harassing his girlfriend.

The bone-chilling crime was committed at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 18 but came to light a week later when accused P. Hari Hara Krishna surrendered before police. The 21-year-old went to Abdullapurmet police station and confessed that he murdered his friend Naveen.

20230226-144203

