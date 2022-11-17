ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anoushka Shankar is overjoyed that her collaborators too have earned Grammy nomination

NewsWire
0
0

Renowned Sitar player Anoushka Shankar, who has earned two nominations for the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, is not just “thrilled” with her nominations but also overjoyed to share the nominations with her collaborators.

Shankar has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for ‘Udhero Na’, her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and singer Arooj Aftab, as well as in the Best Global Music Album category for ‘Between Us’, which is her first live album since ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ in 2001.

An elated Shankar said: “It was truly a stunning moment to realise I had been nominated twice for this year’s Grammy Awards. I’m thrilled to have my album ‘Between Us’ recognised as I am very proud of the music I composed on that record and I’m overjoyed to share the nomination with my collaborators too.”

She further mentioned: “It’s also wonderful to be nominated alongside the brilliant Arooj Aftab for our work together on her song ‘Udhero Na’. I feel so grateful for everyone’s well wishes and messages. Now for the awkward part: trying to just stay happy and grateful for the nomination and not think too much about winning! Both categories are stacked with strong music and wonderful artists so I’ll just try to enjoy this initial recognition.”

Shankar enjoys an extensive Grammy history; she was the first Indian woman ever nominated and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music category for her album ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ in 2002. She then went on to become the first musician of Indian origin to perform at the ceremony in 2005. Later, she served as presenter in 2016 and performed for the second time in 2021.

65th annual Grammy Awards are set to be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

20221117-172801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Sohum Shah is excited about ‘Dahaad’ announcement

    15 yrs of ‘Dhoom 2’: Vijay Krishna Acharya recalls his favourite...

    Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Jhund’ in theatres on June 18

    We are in a hurry, and often skip emotions: Filmmaker Ram...