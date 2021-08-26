Azizur Rahman Jahin, a leader of the banned extremist Islamist group Ansar Al-Islam, has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU).

Jahin was arrested on Wednesday morning in the village of Jagannathpur in Moulvibazar Sadar.

According to the police, Jahin wrote various types of books and brochures, that are distributed online and directly among his associates.

Mohammad Aslam Khan, Superintendent of Police (Media and Awareness) of the ATU, said that Jahin used his Facebook page to propagate extremism via anti-government posts, calls for jihad, screenshots and violent videos.

Khan said to establish an Islamic caliphate in Bangladesh, Ansar Al-Islam carried out the assigned propaganda by the name of Islam and promoted extremism through various online communication.

