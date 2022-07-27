A man, alleged to have link with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, arrested in Assam on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Abbas Ali, 22, was nabbed by the police from Pakhiura village at Goalpara district. He has been accused of providing shelter and support to an ABT member at his home.

Luna Sonowal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bongaigaon district, said that the arrested accused is a sleeper cell man who works for the ABT. He provided all kinds of logistics support when the core ABT member Mehbub, who is happened to be a Bangladeshi national, came to Assam.

“Ali has also provided a SIM card to Mehbub. We are trying to trace Mehbub through him. We are also checking whether Ali is linked with other members of the ABT,” she added.

The ASP further noted that Mehbub is a key member of ABT, and he provides training to youths and recruits new members for the radical group.

According to sources, Mehbub may be still active in the area and so the police have scaled up the search operation to nab him.

