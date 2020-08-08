Anshul Chauhan co-stars with Divyenndu Sharma in crime series

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Budding actress Anshul Chauhan has often impressed playing strong character roles in films and shows. She is now all set to co-star with Divyenndu Sharma in a new web series.

The web series “Bicchoo Ka Khel” is a crime thriller, and Anshul essays Rashmi Chaubey, a young lawyer with a progressive mind.

The actress who has been seen in films such as “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and “Zero”, besides the web series “Taj Mahal 1989”, is naturally excited.

“The web series is a crime thriller, a genre that I found truly fascinating and always wanted to do,” she said, adding: “Playing a lawyer is something different from my previous characters. That, along with the script, allowed me to develop and improve my acting skills immensely.”

Shooting for the series, she says, was fun. “I am extremely overwhelmed to work with such a talented cast and my co-star Divyenndu, and director Ashish Shukla who has been a mentor throughout,” she said.

“Bicchoo Ka Khel” is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer who wants to manipulate the law to get away with murder. However, things don’t go as planned.

The show will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

–IANS

nn/vnc