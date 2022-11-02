ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anshuman Jha exchanges wedding vows with long-time partner in US

Anshuman Jha, who is known for his work in the Dibakar Banerjee-directorial ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, has tied the nuptial knot with his partner Sierra Winters. After a long wait pertaining to Covid delays – the fall wedding affair took place in North Carolina in the US. As per her father’s dream – Sierra was rowed across the lake by her dad and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side.

Commenting on the occasion, Anshuman said: “Sierra always dreamt of a ‘fall’ season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom’s dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me – a lot of dreams came true this day and I’m sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day and we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage aint a noun, it’s a verb and we feel blessed to be entering this phase together.”

The couple took their vows under the sky, in the presence of a select few attendees, Anshuman’s friend & fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his ‘Best Man’.

The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. Jha will be rushing back to start promotions for his upcoming winter release ‘Lakadbaggha’. Sierra will be flying to Israel in the third week of November to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25.

