ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anshuman Jha has shot ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Anshuman Jha, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, has shot the entire film on single 35mm lens. The film stars Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal in the leads along with Marvel Girl Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and Garrick Hagon.

Cinema legend Alfred Hitchcock used the single lens minimalist formula for his film ‘Psycho’ and that served as an inspiration to Jha as Hitchcock is his favourite filmmaker.

Talking about his decision to use just one lens, Anshuman said: “While I had lens options at my disposal – I chose a single lens narrative as I wanted it to be as close to the human vision as possible consistently. 35mm gave me that. A single lens film has a subconscious viewing effect. And I wanted the film to not just look but feel cohesive, a consistent point of view driving the finished piece. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a contemporary homage to my favourite film maker – Alfred Hitchcock and his classic film ‘The Rope’.”

Writer Bikas Mishra, who has written the script of the film, said: “Anshuman had made the choice on the writing table itself that he will shoot the film on a single lens.”

‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ produced by Golden Ratio Films and Jha’s First Ray Films, is scheduled for a release later this year.

20230417-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kapil Sharma posts picture with Huma Qureshi, fans make guesses

    Waseem Mushtaq reveals making his choreographer go crazy for TV show...

    Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry wardrobe advice

    Zoya Akhtar’s set pictures leaked! ‘Archies’ cast includes Suhana Khan, Khushi...