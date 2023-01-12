Actor Anshuman Jha, who is awaiting the release of his animal vigilante film, ‘Lakadbaggha’, shed extra pounds to suit the part for the Rabindranath Tagore classic ‘Purano Sei Diner Kotha’ from the film.

The shedding of weight makes Anshuman look quite young in the song, precisely a 19 year old.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I enjoyed the challenge of putting on some muscle weight and losing it all for the flashback scene where I need to look 19 years old. Where the mind is without fear and the head is held High – Tagore is a hero for me. I feel it’s our responsibility to bring back the words of these legendary wordsmiths – like Tagore, like Kabir – so that the younger generation remembers what these greats and their art stood for”.

The director of the film, Victor Mukherjee exclaimed, “We were all surprised to see Anshuman shrink like that but that’s him – he prepares crazy’ as an actor and that’s his biggest USP. What he has done in this film vis-a-vis action will blow everyone”.

The song which has been composed by Belgian composer Simon Fransquet, and sung by Shruti Pathak has a soulful melody and rhythm. And reminisces about the good old days in true Tagore style.

Jha has consciously tried to bring back Classical Indian classics in his films.

The film also stars Milind Soman and Ridhi Dogra.

