ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anshuman Jha sheds weight to look 19 in ‘Purano Sei’ song from ‘Lakadbaggha’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Anshuman Jha, who is awaiting the release of his animal vigilante film, ‘Lakadbaggha’, shed extra pounds to suit the part for the Rabindranath Tagore classic ‘Purano Sei Diner Kotha’ from the film.

The shedding of weight makes Anshuman look quite young in the song, precisely a 19 year old.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I enjoyed the challenge of putting on some muscle weight and losing it all for the flashback scene where I need to look 19 years old. Where the mind is without fear and the head is held High – Tagore is a hero for me. I feel it’s our responsibility to bring back the words of these legendary wordsmiths – like Tagore, like Kabir – so that the younger generation remembers what these greats and their art stood for”.

The director of the film, Victor Mukherjee exclaimed, “We were all surprised to see Anshuman shrink like that but that’s him – he prepares crazy’ as an actor and that’s his biggest USP. What he has done in this film vis-a-vis action will blow everyone”.

The song which has been composed by Belgian composer Simon Fransquet, and sung by Shruti Pathak has a soulful melody and rhythm. And reminisces about the good old days in true Tagore style.

Jha has consciously tried to bring back Classical Indian classics in his films.

“I feel it’s our responsibility to bring back the words of these legendary wordsmiths – like Tagore, like Kabir – so that the younger generation remembers what thesw greats and their art stood for,” he said.

The film also stars Milind Soman and Ridhi Dogra.

20230112-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mark Mylod talks about ‘walking the tightrope’ for Ralph Fiennes-starrer ‘The...

    Adarsh Gourav: Important for me to be a part of constructive...

    Vijay Devarakonda all praises for ‘Major’; “filled with passion, love &...

    Acclaimed Malayalam director accused of stalking presents two sides of cops