Anshuman Jha to direct his 1st feature film

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha of “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” fame will don the director’s hat for the feature film “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli”, which will be a black comedy thriller set in the UK.

The screenplay, which has been in development for over a year, has been penned by Bikas Mishra. Mishra had directed Anshuman in the 2016 film “Chauranga”.

The actor, who has directed plays in the past, said: “This is a one-off project. My idols have been artistes like Kishore Kumar, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, so I guess it’s natural that I want to explore different things as an artiste.

“But film direction is a huge responsibility and I don’t think I can do it very often. I am an actor and that is my first love… The material of ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is very close to me, it’s a genre (black comedy thriller) that I enjoy a lot and therefore it’s an extension as an artiste for me. Cast will be critical to how the film shapes up.”

