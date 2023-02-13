INDIA

Answerable to people, not to person appointed by Centre: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday categorically told Governor Banwarilal Purohit that he is answerable only to the people of the state and not any person appointed by the Centre.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister apprised the Governor that he has came to know about his letter through the media, and all issues raised by Governor are the issues related to jurisdiction of the state. And for these issues, he is accountable to the 3 crore Punjabis who have elected him with a whopping mandate, Mann stressed.

He unequivocally said the state government is not at all responsible to any person appointed by the Central government, and this was his answer to all the questions raised by the Governor.

Mann said rather than giving sermons to him the Governor must focus on smooth discharge of his duties as enshrined in the Constitution.

