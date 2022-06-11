Everyone faces big questions when it comes to money: questions about saving, investing, and whether youre getting it right with your finances. Unfortunately, many of the answers provided by the financial industry have been based on belief and conjecture rather than data and evidence until now.

In “Just Keep Buying” (HarperCollins), hugely popular finance blogger Nick Maggiulli crunches the numbers to answer the biggest questions in personal finance and investing, while providing you with proven ways to build your wealth right away.

You will learn why you need to save less than you think; why saving up cash to buy market dips isn’t a good idea; how to survive (and thrive) during a market crash; and much more.

By following the strategies revealed here, you can act smarter and live richer each and every day. It’s time to take the next step in your wealth-building journey. It’s time to Just Keep Buying.

“I wrote ‘Just Keep Buying’ to dispel the many myths that we’ve been told about our finances; myths surrounding saving, debt, market timing, and much more.” Maggiulli said, adding: “Rather than relying on belief and conjecture, my work utilizes the best data and evidence available to help you better manage your money”.

“However, despite my focus on data, the book is not overflowing with dull spreadsheets and boring statistics. Instead, it’s filled with stories and anecdotes from my life and from around the world. It’s accessible to the point where your grandmother could read it. In fact, my 75 year-old grandmother did read it, and she understood the vast majority (>70 per cent) of the material,” he added.

The book, said, Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, “brings the perfect balance of data and finance for his readers. ‘Just Keep Buying’ breaks all the stereotypes that most personal finance experts have been feeding us with for many years. Nick breaks down every aspect of money that concerns our daily lives in a simple yet profound manner, providing us with the right knowledge to act smarter and live richer”.

Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Operating Officer and Data Scientist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, where he oversees operations across the firm and provides insights on business intelligence. He is also the author of OfDollarsAndData.com, a blog focused on the intersection of data and personal finance. His work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and The Los Angeles Times.

Maggiulli graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Economics and currently resides in New York City.

20220611-134604