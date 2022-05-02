Disney announced on April 30 that it would be swapping the release of Marvel’s two next big sequels – ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

The second instalment of ‘Captain Marvel’ was originally supposed to hit the screen on November 11, 2022 but it was later pushed to February 17, 2023, but now this has further been pushed to July 28, 2023.

This new shuffle means that Disney has preponed the release of the third instalment of the Ant Man franchise to the February release slate and ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will now release on February 17, 2023.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Marvels’ was moved down to July to make way for the third ‘Ant Man’ movie, which has moved up to the February release slot. Evidently, the production of ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is further ahead than the production of ‘The Marvels’ so the studios decided that they can release the ‘Ant Man’ movie ahead of the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie.

The Marvels will bring together Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel with Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rombeau and Iman Velani will play Kamala Kahn (Ms. Marvel). This is a follow up to the 2019 ‘Captain Marvel’ as well as the Disney+ Marvel web series’ ‘WandaVision and ‘Ms. Marvel’. The details of the movie are till strictly under wraps.

Marvel’s ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is the third instalment of the Ant Man franchise and is based on the Marvel superhero from the Marvel comics. This movie brings back Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily back in their titular roles playing ‘Ant Man and the ‘Wasp’. The movie is said to feature the Quantum Realm, Kang the Conqueror and taking forward from the Spider Man franchise, and the ‘Doctor Strange franchise, this too might feature the multiverse.

The movie is being directed by Peyton Reed and besides Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily, it also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.