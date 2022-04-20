ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Ante Sundaraniki’ teaser dropped

The teaser for ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim, was released on Wednesday.

The teaser establishes funny roles in the film, also hinting at the hilarious narrative.

Nani has played the role of Sundar, who is the only boy in his family.

Nazriya, who plays the character of Leela Thomas, on the other hand, is shown growing up in an orthodox Christian family.

The movie shows two different upbringings and how their families oppose Sundar and Leela’s relationship. However, this does not adequately summarise the film’s main point of contention.

‘Ante Sundaraniki’ marks the first collaboration of Natural Star Nani and director Vivek Athreya of ‘Brochevarevaruraa’ fame.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also marks Nazriya Nazim’s Tollywood debut.

The brilliant technical support of music director Vivek Sagar and cameraman Niketh Bommi add great value to the movie.

Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film that will have a simultaneous release in Tamil as ‘Adade Sundara’ and as ‘Aha Sundara’ in Malayalam on June 10.

Actors Naresh, Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others will be seen in major roles.

