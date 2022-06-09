ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure flick ‘Rebel Moon’

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins has joined ‘Rebel Moon’, a sci-fi adventure film that Zack Snyder is directing for Netflix.

‘Rebel Moon’ is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, then dispatching a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

Hopkins will voice Jimmy, an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanised battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King, reports ‘Deadline’.

The film will also star Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang and Staz Nair, as previously announced.

‘Rebel Moon’ is the first feature to fall under Netflix’s first-look partnership with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions.

Snyder wrote the script, based on his and Kurt Johnstad’s (‘300’) story, with Shay Hatten (‘Army of the Dead’) and Johnstad.

