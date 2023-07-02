Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie shared that he was very nervous to shoot opposite Harrison Ford on their first day of filming ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ that he forgot the script.

Marvel’s upcoming fourth ‘Captain America’ movie finds Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the title role for the first time in a feature film, reports Variety.

Ford is a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie told Inverse. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f****** Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this s***.'”

While plot details for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ are under wraps, Marvel has confirmed that Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross is the President of the United States.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” Mackie said, quoted by Variety. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ recently wrapped production in Atlanta. The tentpole is being directed by Julius Onah . Malcolm Spellman, who worked with Mackie as the creator of the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, is a co-writer on the film.

Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their Marvel roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from ‘The Incredible Hulk’, while fellow MCU newcomers include Shira Haas and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Danny Ramirez.

