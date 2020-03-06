Anti-CAA protester dies in Lucknow, 2nd in a month

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) An anti-CAA protester at the Clock Tower here has died of a cardiac arrest in a city hospital.

This is the second death of a protester in the past one month.

Farida, 55, had got drenched in rain on Friday and was admitted to a hospital after she fell ill. She died on Sunday.

Another protester, 20-year-old Tayyaba, (a BA final student) had died under similar circumstances on February 23. She had succumbed to illness after getting soaked in the rain, said the protesters.

A resident of Daliganj, Farida, was among the group of women who first started the protest in January. “She used to stay at the Clock Tower even during the night hours,” said Rubina Begum, 45, another protester who knew Farida.

The protesters at the Clock Tower had been staging a sit-in under the open sky after their pleas for setting up tents at the site were turned down by the administration.

The Women staging a sit-in at the site for nearly two months condoled Farida’s death.

The anti-CAA protest that began at the Clock Tower on January 17 continues despite stiff opposition by the district administration.

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the homes of Farida and Tayyaba in Daliganj to express condolence. The delegation led by Juhie Singh, also gave a cheque of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The women protesters also offered special prayers at the Clock Tower to pay tribute to Farida.

“She was a regular volunteer here and played an important role in this protest,” said one of the protesters.

Another protester added, “She was energetic and intelligent. This movement has survived so far due to women like her.”

Meanwhile, several social organisations gathered at the Clock Tower on Sunday evening to mark International Day for Women and hailed the unity and strength of women in the country.

They also extended support to the ongoing anti-CAA protest being held at the site. These groups emphasized on the need for women to come out of their houses and fight to protect the Constitution.

Madhu Garg, office-bearer, All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA, said, “Women in the country have always been on the forefront of revolutions and protest to change the society for the better. Even now, women are doing the same in their own way.”

–IANS

amita/dpb