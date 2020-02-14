Anti-CAA protests at various places in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) Anti-CAA protests broke out at various places in Hyderabad on Sunday, even as the police continued to deny permission for the protests.

Men and women came out on the streets at different places raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

They were carrying national flags and placards with slogans demanding withdrawal of CAA. The protestors also demanded Telangana government not to go ahead with NPR in its new format.

Flash protests were seen in areas like Chatta Bazar, Mallepally, Chandrayangutta, Rajendernagar, Toli Chowki, Chaderghat and Malakpet.

Police detained a few protestors, who took the police by surprise. They suddenly appeared on the streets and marched with national flag and protests.

Women marched through the street in Chatta Bazar in the old city. One of the protestors criticized the police for not giving permission for the protests. She said that peaceful protest is democratic right of the people and the police can’t use force to prevent the protests.

Earlier, the police took Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA-NRC-NPR leader Mushtaq Malik into preventive custody.

Police had denied permission to JAC to hold a sit-in by women at Indira Park in the heart of the city. However, JAC had vowed to go ahead with the protest.

JAC leaders alleged that the police are trying to suppress peaceful and democratic protests.

