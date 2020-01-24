Anti-CAA protests begin in Deoband

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 29 (IANS) Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have begun in Deoband town that is home to a world-renowned Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

Deoband has remained peaceful all these days while other neighboring districts and towns of western Uttar Pradesh witnessed sit-ins and protests against the CAA and NRC.

The Darul Uloom had advised its students in December last year to stay away from protests which it said may “tarnish the image of the seminary.”

However, hundreds of local women holding Tricolours and placards marched at the Eidgah ground have now started an ‘indefinite’ protest and their numbers are swelling by the hour.

The local administration was apparently caught off guard and heavy police force has now been deployed in the area.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said: “We are trying to pacify them.”

Senior superintendent of Police of Saharanpur also met the protesters, but they are not ready to give up.

Amna Roshi, a young woman, said: “We have come on the streets against this law. We all are on our own; no one is behind us, no political party, no politician. And, we will not go back to our homes till the government fulfills our demand.”

–IANS

amita/dpb