INDIA

Anti-Centre narrative to be Trinamool’s main election plank for panchayat polls

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee made it clear on Saturday that an out-and-out anti-Centre narrative would be the main tone of the party’s campaign for the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal scheduled later this year.

Addressing a public rally in Alipurduar district in North Bengal, the Trinamool Lok Sabha member said the narrative will be that the Union government is depriving the people of rural Bengal by holding back funds under different centrally-sponsored projects out of vendetta after being rejected by the people of the state in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against Union minister Giriraj Singh for “deliberately” avoiding a meeting with a delegation of Trinamool MPs led by him recently in Delhi.

“The day we went to meet the Union minister at his office, he was in Delhi. But he did not meet us. The secretary of his department told us that the minister was in Bihar then. But in reality, he was in Delhi on that day,” Banerjee said.

He also claimed that around 20 lakh members have been denied their dues on account of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA, just because the Union government has not released funds under the scheme.

Banerjee asserted that Trinamool will launch a state-wide movement over Centre’s reluctance to release funds from April 16, a day after the Bengali New Year.

“If necessary, we will take this movement to the national capital,” he said.

Alipurduar being part of the tea belt of the state, Banerjee in his speech spared substantial time over the plight of the tea garden workers.

He also set a deadline for the Union government to solve the provident fund-related issues faced by the tea garden workers.

“Either solve this problem within the next two months, else we will launch a massive movement on this issue. If necessary, I will lead a team of 50,000 tea garden workers and stage protest in front of the provident fund office in Jalpaiguri,” Banerjee said.

20230408-195002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan’s wife Avantika cryptically hints they might already be divorced

    Kejriwal should sack Satyendar Jain: Delhi Congress

    ‘Missing baby’ back in Kerala, now all eyes on DNA test...

    Girl drugged, raped in car in UP district