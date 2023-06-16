INDIA

Anti-conversion law: Cong wants to turn K’taka into mini Pakistan, slams K’taka BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka BJP on Friday once again lambasted the Congress government over its move to amend the anti-conversion law and drop all the stringent provisions introduced by the previous government.

Speaking to reporters, BJP former DyCM R. Ashoka alleged that the Congress leaders are attempting to become ambassadors of religious conversions. The decision of the Congress government is only welcomed by the Archbishop. Has any other religious seer welcomed the move?

Hindus are being converted on the pretext of medical treatment, education and through love jihad. The ideology of Congress is suitable to the ideology of Tipu Sultan (erstwhile Mysuru ruler). The decision has been taken to appease one section of society, he said.

The people are thinking that the Congress could stoop to any level for votes. It appears that Congress wants to make Karnataka a mini Pakistan. When the BJP government brought the anti-religious conversion bill, barring the Popular Front of India (PFI) no one opposed. The BJP demands reversal of the move, he added.

Commenting on the row over supply of rice, Ashoka charged that Karnataka In-charge of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala thinks that he is the cabinet minister. Do you think the central government is in your pocket? If Congress proposes to sell Karnataka, should the central government give its consent? CM Siddaramaiah had shamelessly put the seal of Anna Bhagya scheme on the rice packets for which rice was provided by the central government, Ashoka maintained.

In one year, this government will face bankruptcy. The people taking law into their hands. If Congress is not fulfilling the guarantees, it will lose power. The guarantees were not announced after taking consent by the central government. They are going to manage till the Lok Sabha elections and afterwards the infighting will take over, he said.

20230616-141802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    68% have experienced violence while taking public transport: Report

    K’taka govt releases Rs 900 cr to 1.14L beneficiaries ahead of...

    ‘Reach out to families, don’t wait for them to file claims’:...

    Right to protest can’t be anytime, everywhere: SC junks Shaheen Bagh...