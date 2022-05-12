The Municipal Corporation’s action against the illegal encroachment has begun in the national capital’s Janakpuri and Dwarka area on Thursday.

As per reports, JCB bulldozers were seen demolishing the extended parts of the shops on a road behind Akash Hospital in Dwarka Sector 3.

The footpaths encroached by the shop owners by extending their shops were demolished.

Officials present there said the encroachments were even covering the drains.

Apart from Dwarka, the drive was also being carried out in Janakpuri where around 20-feet long illegally constructed shed outside a shop was demolished among other temporary structures.

The anti-encroachment drive will also be carried out in surrounding areas of KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Delhi.

