INDIA

Anti-encroachment drive begins in Delhi’s Janakpuri, Dwarka

NewsWire
0
0

The Municipal Corporation’s action against the illegal encroachment has begun in the national capital’s Janakpuri and Dwarka area on Thursday.

As per reports, JCB bulldozers were seen demolishing the extended parts of the shops on a road behind Akash Hospital in Dwarka Sector 3.

The footpaths encroached by the shop owners by extending their shops were demolished.

Officials present there said the encroachments were even covering the drains.

Apart from Dwarka, the drive was also being carried out in Janakpuri where around 20-feet long illegally constructed shed outside a shop was demolished among other temporary structures.

The anti-encroachment drive will also be carried out in surrounding areas of KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Delhi.

20220512-102602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED summons Raj CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother

    50,000 bank employees in Maha join 2-day all-India strike

    Resist from dictating state officials, Mamata writes to Dhankhar

    Rajasthan govt issues circular against confining mother pigs