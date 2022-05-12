INDIA

Anti-encroachment drive: Officials reach Delhi’s KN Katju Marg (Ld)

The officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have started reaching the site where illegal encroachment will be removed in north Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday.

As per officials, the anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in the surrounding areas of K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Delhi.

The drive will be conducted to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from the government land, footpaths, and pedestrian pathways.

The police force along with para-military personnel have also reached the spot in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation that may arise due to the demolition process.

