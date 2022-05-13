The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue its ongoing demolition drive against encroachments in the national capital on Friday. The MCD bulldozers are likely to raze the encroachments (both temporary and permanent) in Karol Bagh, and between Samaypur Badli Metro station and Sector 18 Rohini Metro station.

The Administrative Officer of Rohini Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a letter to SHO Samaypur Badli police station, requested to provide 400 police personnel, including lady cops, in order to maintain the law and order in the area during the joint encroachment removal programme.

Furthermore, the demolition drive could also be carried out at Bawana JJ colony in Narela.

In a letter to SHO Bawana, a copy of which is also with IANS, Executive Engineer (Narela Zone) sought an adequate number of police force, including lady cops, to carry out demolition or encroachment removal drives smoothly without posing any law and order problem. The Executive Engineer noted in the letter that he has received various complaints regarding encroachment and unauthorised meat shops in the area.

Notably, the MCD’s “hardline” approach, vis-a-vis, demolishing encroachments, faced outrage of alleged encroachers on Wednesday in the southeast Delhi.

Protests erupted as soon as the officials South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) reached Madanpur Khadar area. However, the civic body continued its action against the encroachments amidst agitation and sloganeering by the locals.

Two five-storey under construction buildings were demolished during the drive.

The protestors were later joined by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and within an hour, the agitation turned violent and the legislator was detained by the police. Following which, people, in large numbers, tried to resist his detention and resorted to stone pelting.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Amidst the pandemonium, several people were detained.

The situation in the area remained tense for a few hours and then gradually turned normal. MLA Khan and his 5 supporters were later arrested under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 ( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commitAted in prosecution of common object) and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently in judicial custody.

