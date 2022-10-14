INDIA

Anti-incumbency weighs heavy on Himachal government

Anti-incumbency weighs heavily on the poll-bound BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh government.

According to an opinion poll, conducted by C-Voter for ABP News, 45.5 per cent respondents are not happy with the Jairam Thakur government’s performance and want to change it.

The survey, which was conducted with a sample size of 100 respondents in September as well as October, has revealed that only 22.1 per cent of them were satisfied with the state government’s performance and did not want to change it.

Those respondents who were angry with the state government but did not want to change it were 32.4 per cent.

The hill state goes for assembly polls on November 12 while results would be declared on December 8.

