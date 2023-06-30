A Delhi court on Friday summoned the in-charge of the record room of a trial court in connection with a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the CBI’s FIR in the matter.

During the last hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Anand Gupta of a special MP-MLAcourt, taking up the matter after receiving thecasefile, had said that she needs time to go through the charge sheet and an appropriate order will be passed.

On June 2, the Rouse AvenueCourtshad approved a supplementary charge sheet filed by theCBIagainst Tytler in theriotscaseand also transferred thecase to the special MP-MLA courtfortrial.

