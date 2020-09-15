‘Antman’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials ‘like him’ to wear masks

Fifty-one-year old Paul Rudd has requested “millennials” like him to wear masks in order to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Rudd, in a public service announcement for New York, starts the video clip with “Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person.”

The 51-year-old “Ant-Man” actor worked with First We Feast for the PSA, BuzzFeed reported.

Real talk: listen to this Regular-Sized Man. Paul Rudd is right about continuing on wearing masks. Vibe check your friends and family if they aren’t 😷 pic.twitter.com/L4Gigfp1qZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2020

He explains that “apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials.”

Rudd finishes the PSA with a declaration, “It’s science.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rudd for getting the word out about masks.

“We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him,” Cuomo said in a statement to USA Today.