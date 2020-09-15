‘Antman’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials ‘like him’ to wear masks

Fifty-one-year old Paul Rudd has requested “millennials” like him to wear masks in order to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Rudd, in a public service announcement for New York, starts the video clip with “Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person.”
The 51-year-old “Ant-Man” actor worked with First We Feast for the PSA, BuzzFeed reported.
He explains that “apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials.”
Rudd finishes the PSA with a declaration, “It’s science.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked Rudd for getting the word out about masks.
“We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him,” Cuomo said in a statement to USA Today.