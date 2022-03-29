WORLD

Antony Blinken reaches Morocco for visit

NewsWire
0
27

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Rabat, capital of Morocco, for a visit to the North African country.

During his visit, Blinken will meet with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other senior government officials to exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the US Department of State.

He will also meet in Rabat Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments before leaving for Algeria on Wednesday, according to the statement.

