One of Congress’ tallest leaders A.K. Antony is all set to call time on his parliamentary career as he on Thursday said that he will not seek renomination after his present term in the Rajya Sabha ends next year.

“I plan to return back here (Thiruvanthapuram), when my term in the Rajya Sabha ends next year. I have already made it very clear that I will have no role in state politics and I said this way back in 2004 itself,” the former Union Minister and Kerala Chief Minister told a TV channel here.

Antony, who will turn 81 in December this year, has been in the Rajya Sabha for five terms and his present term ends on April 2, 2022.

He began his parliamentary career by winning his debut Assembly poll in 1970 and has been Chief Minister of Kerala on three occasions.

He also has the record for being the longest serving Defence Minister (2006-14) in the UPA governments.

Though Antony hails from Chertala in Alappuzha district, he is settled in the state capital city.

His elder son Anil Antony is the convenor of Congress party’s digital media cell since last year.

–IANS

