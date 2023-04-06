INDIA

Antony’s son joins BJP, slams Cong leaders for ‘working for one family’

NewsWire
0
0

Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, joined the BJP in presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan in the national capital on Thursday.

Anil Antony, after joining the BJP, said “Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Narendra Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.”

“This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same,” he said when asked if he has consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Anil Antony had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi triggered a row within the grand old party.

Anil Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Congress, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a “single family” instead of working for the country.

20230406-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SCIPL files suit against Tata Motors Ltd on use of ‘Ultra...

    Kerala Police arrest 7 in exchange of partners for sex

    Dhankhar finally approves oath of Babul Supriyo as MLA

    UP: Four years later, rape accused uploads video, gets arrested