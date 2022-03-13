‘Antyodaya’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ will decide way forward for govt: Vaishnaw

Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that ‘Antyodaya’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ are philosophies that will decide the way forward for the Narendra Modi-led government.

Elucidating on the thought process for the government’s policies and initiatives, he said that ‘Antyodaya’ and inclusive development is the first and foremost philosophy behind the decisions and initiatives of the government and with this thought, it wants to narrow down the digital divide in the country while ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is the second dominant philosophy guiding the strategy and approach of the government.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), he said that the 4G technology stack has been developed by Indian brains in 14 months at a fraction of costs compared to the other systems that have been developed.

Highlighting the role of Indian institutions and scientists in development of 5G core, Vaishnaw said that the government has started working on 6G technology so that India can take lead and can set the direction for the whole world.

Noting that the unique character of telecommunications sector is because of the nature of spectrum which is indestructible and completely reusable, he said that this sector is highly capital intensive in nature, sensitivity to the technology changes and the strategic importance, which has become more relevant today as compared to the time when TRAI Act was formulated 25 years back.

He said that now the whole policy discourse is defined by the post-Covid scenario where digital technology has become more significant.

He also sought suggestions from members of Bar associations, judiciary, industry, media for making telecommunications sector a sunrise sector.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Indira Banerjee said that regulatory measures are important considering the large scale of people using telecom and internet services, but stressed that these should not impede the growth of this sector.

TDSAT Chairperson Justice Shiva Kirti Singh (retd) stated that TDSAT deals with matters in very important sectors, many of them being regulated because of their sensitive nature. “These sectors are bound to become more and more significant in the modern technological era,” he said, adding that the TDSAT needs to avoid arrears beyond a year.

“That will have a favourable impact on the overall health and growth of all the concerned sectors which are very important for our nation,” he said.

20220313-183604