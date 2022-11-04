ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anu Malik recalls recording ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ with little Varun

Singer Anu Malik recounted how Varun Dhawan was present during the recording of the track ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ from 1997 film ‘Judwaa’ when he was quite young and had come with his father David Dhawan. The song is picturised on Bollywood star Salman Khan.

He said: “I was sitting with David Dhawan in the studio to record the song ‘Oonchi Hai Building’. Then, I noticed there is a kid (Varun) who is watching us through the curtains. And then David told Varun to come later because I was recording the song.”

Anu, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ along with Shankar Mahadevan and Neeti Mohan. Varun and Kriti Sanon are coming on the show as celebrity guests. Anu got nostalgic about how after years he sung the same song for Varun for his movie ‘Judwaa 2’.

“At that time, I didn’t know that years later you (Varun) will become the hero of Judwaa 2 and I will only sing the same song for you. It is surreal,” he added.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

