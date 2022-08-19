ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anu Malik to take judge’s seat for ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’

Singer and music composer Anu Malik will be seen donning the judge’s hat for the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’.

Malik, who will be joining the judge’s panel with musician Shankar Mahadevan, said that he has been following the show and is kicked to be a part of it.

Talking about the show, Anu Malik mentioned: “I am very excited about judging ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’. In fact, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a prestigious show for singers as well as music enthusiasts and while I have been following the show, this is the first time I will be a part of it and I am really kicked.”

He added: “It is a new challenge, and I am really happy that the channel has decided to have the tremendously talented Shankar Mahadevan as one of my co-judges on the panel. We will surely help nurture these young kids together.”

Malik said that he absolutely feels it is necessary to groom them at the right time so that they achieve their dreams of becoming singers with the right guidance.

“I am looking forward to this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and I cannot wait to experience the talent that the kids will bring in.”

The show will air on Zee TV

