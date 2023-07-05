INDIA

Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in ‘Neeyat’: We needed someone with gravitas

Filmmaker Anu Menon, who is collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time — on ‘Neeyat’ this time after ‘Shakuntala Devi’ — said on Wednesday she needed someone with calibre and gravitas for the role. So, she approached Vidya for the lead.

Menon, along with Vidya, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri, were interacting with the media during a press conference in Mumbai.

When asked about collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time, Menon said: “Why? Because when we started writing the script and started figuring out this character, it really felt like a Vidya Balan role. I am not saying she is similar to Vidya, but we wanted someone of her calibre, gravitas; someone who can actually takes us on this journey — the one you can trust.”

Menon added: “And as you know, Vidya Balan doesn’t say yes very easily, so I had to make sure she loves the script first as a member of the audience and finds something in that she likes. I know she enjoyed doing ‘Shakuntala Devi’ with me, but I do think I earned another time with my script.”

‘Neeyat’ is being produced by Vikram Malhotra for Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on Friday, July 7.

