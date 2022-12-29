ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anubhav Singh Bassi recalls confessing to his parents about his interest in comedy, not law

NewsWire
0
0

Stand-up comedian and YouTube personality Anubhav Singh Bassi shared how he told his parents about his interest in making others laugh rather than being a professional lawyer.

He shared: “Only my sister knew I had left the job and started my career in comedy. After 6-7 months I told my parents, and my father could not understand this profession and hoped that after a few days I will leave this and join a regular job. I don’t know why but he had this notion fed to his mind that if one has studied in a good college he will end up with a good job. But who will tell him that I did not learn anything in the 5 years of college?”

Anubhav, whose YouTube videos have got 200 plus million views and a number of followers on social media, recalled how even after studying law for five years he could just remember the taste of cold coffee and the profession didn’t work for him.

“I even did an internship at the High Court for a month but after the completion, I remember someone asking me what I learned, and all I had to say was that the cold coffee they serve tastes different every day. I tried working but it didn’t work out so I gave it up and moved on.”

Anubhav appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and shared how his journey as a comedian started.

“After all the trial and error, I decided to make videos and upload them and started earning enough money to take care of my own livelihood in Delhi. Initially, my parents were a little hesitant when they got to know what I started doing but with time I started earning well with the stand-up, and with that my father never questioned my profession,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Show.

20221229-145808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sukriti Kakar: Single tracks aren’t the future, they are the present

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman schools Ritesh, Abhijit on their behaviour; Remo,...

    Kannada actress Rishika Raj donates hair to cancer patients, wins hearts

    Maninee De on ‘Ssup Ma’: It’s very close to how I...