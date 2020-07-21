Anubhav Sinha declares: ‘I hereby resign from Bollywood’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Tempers have been flaring in the Hindi film industry lately on social media, and in a latest burst of obvious emotional rage, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has tweeted to declare he is resigning from Bollywood.

Sinha, who has garnered a lot of fame and adulation directing “Mulk”, “Article 15” and “Thappad” in recent years, is known for his straightforward posts on social media. Never one to shy from even getting abusive occasionally, the filmmaker has not minced words to declare that he his calling it quits.

“ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fu*k that means,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

For the records, he has even changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

His official twitter identity, of course, remains the same — @anubhavsinha

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted a reply: “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc. That’s where I’ll always be.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded: “”Chhor diya (left it) It never existed in the first place.”

Most fans urged Sinha to continue filmmaking, even if it meant from outside Bollywood.

“Resign from Bollywood but continue ur good work in Hindi Film Industry or just Film Industry,” wrote a user.

Others made light of his comment.

“Sir ab Acting matt try kriyega.. Ijjat Nahi Krte log.. BTW, Wo Toh Director ki bhi nhi krte (Sir, don’t try acting now.. no one will respect you.. By The Way, no one respects directors either),” tweeted a user.

Most people, however, were urging Sinha not to seriously carry out his declaration.

–IANS

vnc/vnc