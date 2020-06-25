Anubhav Sinha: I was always good lookin’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared a throwback photograph, insisting he “was always good lookin’!”

Sinha, who is known for making films like “Article 15”, “Mulk” and “Thappad”, took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white childhood picture of himself. In the photograph, Sinha is seen sitting and sticking his tongue out.

“I was always good lookin’,” he wrote as his caption.

The director posted a selfie of himself and said that he is looking for a tutor to help him with his selfie expressions.

“I have only one selfie expression and it says ‘whatever the f**k’…… ahahahaha. Is there out there to tutor me on selfie expressions,” he wrote.

Sinha on his birthday on June 22 inaugurated his new finance office. He posted a few pictures of his new workplace.

“This Birthday also marks the opening of the new finance office. Bless this office!!!This Birthday also marks the opening of the new finance office. Bless this office,” Anubhav wrote.

Sinha started out finding his feet in Bollywood with commercial ventures such as “Tum Bin”, “Dus”, and “Ra.One”.

However, he has lately found his niche in hard hitting content-driven subjects as “Mulk”, “Article 15” and “Thappad”, which address societal discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste and gender respectively.

