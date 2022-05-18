Popular film director Anubhav Sinha spills the beans on his inspiration behind his latest film ‘Anek’ and how it has a connection to the beautiful state of Nagaland.

He is appearing as a special guest to promote his film ‘Anek’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The director is accompanied by lead stars of the movie Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa.

He says: “The genesis of the film began with my teacher, who used to teach me Tai-Chi, which is a little different from Yoga. He is from Nagaland; Deepak Das is his name. A lot of times, I used to ask him, ‘where are you from?’, ‘what is your culture like? the food you eat?’ among other things.”

“During those conversations, every morning when we were working out, I got the spark, which then went to the film. I did not know much about this region as Ayushmann rightly said. I did not know about the Northeast’s seven states.”

“I then got into it and started flipping through books as well as people. I had a lot of conversations with different people. There are not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject only articles,” he adds.

The director then spoke about the difficulties he faced in the making of the film.

“I faced many difficulties making the film because I had to do academic research for this. It took me a year only to study the subject I was making the film with big books,” he concludes.

